Young-man-dies-after-packing-bundles-of-cash-belonging-to-an-MP

A young man alleged to have been a member of a group who packed bundles of cash alleged to be belonging to a member of Parliament in a viral video has been reported dead.

According to a video and pictures which recently surfaced on the internet, the young man, identified as Appiah Baah Richard also known as ‘Abrokyire’ is alleged to part of Ghanaian young men who were packing the money.

The money sighted in the video, which was in Ghc 100 and Ghc200 bills, is reported to be the possession of an Honourable George Kwame Aboagye, Member of Parliament for Asene-Manso Akroso.

Richard Baah is reported to have died on 7 June 2020 with the cause of his death unexplored.

The video opens with a scene of monies stuffed delightfully and organized on the floor in a structure.

The video which is generally being circled on social media, had youngsters in jubilations stuffing and packing the monies.

Obviously, obscure voices over the video confirmed the monies were not for the youngsters.

According to the video, one of the youngsters requested that a member of the group record while another voice opposed saying, ”’Hold on. You can take the video when we’re done arranging the money. I’ll film as well for the future.’’

The video has left many netizens online excited and question where all of that cash went to.

Watch video of the youngsters packing the money below: