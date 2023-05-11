type here...
Entertainment

Young man drips in a waistcoat as he sells ‘Asana’ to customers in public

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Accra Asaana-seller goes viral for his dressing
Asaana-seller
A young man is currently making waves on social media as he was spotted selling the popular local drink ‘Asana’ in traffic whiles neatly dressed in a waistcoat.

Asaana, also known as elewonyo in other parts of Ghana is a non-alcoholic caramelized corn beverage produced from fermented maize and caramelized sugar.

People who sell this kind of drink in public have no dress code and thus dress any way they feel comfortable to sell the drink to the public.

But this young man has set the bar high as he had branded himself in a unique way just to sell one of the favourite drinks for Ghanaians.

The video has been trending on social media since it was shared by one netizen on Facebook who captioned it.

“I saw this man selling asaana, and I decided to buy some just because of how he’s dressed and his marketing skills. Abusuafo), if you meet him anywhere in Accra. Kindly patronise him wai na man must survive.”

Check out the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

