Young man goes blind after dreaming of someone dipping his head into water

By Qwame Benedict
Photo of Blind-siblings
Blind-siblings

A family has shared a shocking story of how three members lost their eyesight mysteriously despite being healthy at the early stages of their lives.

The three siblings discussed their situation and disclosed that, up until an unfortunate tragedy, they had been born as regular children with sight on Berla Mundi’s show on Ghone, “The New Day.”

Madam Florence Mensah’s children, Jacob, Joseph, Benjamin, and Ishmael, have disclosed that although the children were okay after birth, they began to experience problems as they grew older.

The first youngster to go blind explained that he had dreamed that his head had been submerged in water, which is when he went blind.

The second child disclosed that he became blind following the sensation of something falling into his eyes.

When questioned about what caused his blindness, the third child likewise replied that he was also transported into the chamber, where he saw a light flash in his eyes and instantly lost consciousness.

Since the three boys’ story sounds more spiritual than usual, online users have begged for them to be taken to a preacher or spiritualist for assistance.

Watch the video below:

