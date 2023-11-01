type here...
Young man happily shows off his two girlfriends

By Armani Brooklyn
A young man has caused quite a stir on social media after showing off his relationship with his two girlfriends who all live together.

The video was posted on X by user, @_ethniesjags, with the caption, “he’s living the life with two girlfriends”.

The polygyny couple who are based in San Diego, go by the name @SanDiegoroyalty on Tiktok and are popular for posting details of their relationship.


This type of relationship, where one man has two girlfriends, who go as far as living in the same house is quite a rarity.

Many Netizens have rushed to the comment section of the post to express their surprise.

See some reactions:

@OTUNBA_Tiz said: It’s like this is what me I want o ?

@franklinto said: he’ll still cheat

@arrabbucknor said: This is the most happiest man in the universe right now

@mroscarromero said: e go still cheat on the two

@abednego82 said: Poor guy. He doesn’t have long to live

Source:GHpage

