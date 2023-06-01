Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A young Nigerian man has anonymously confessed to infecting many married women with HIV in a post that has since gone rife on social media and received a lot of sad reactions from netizens who have come across it.

According to this guy who’s spreading the HIV virus like harmattan fire, he’s very happy with his decision to ruin the lives of married women who cheat on their husbands.

In his anonymous confession, he additionally disclosed that he was even on his way to infecting another woman with HIV – Because they were going to have raw sex after she close from church.

READ ALSO: Slayqueen publishes the names of all the men she has infected with HIV

Sadly, the innocent husbands of these women will unknowingly get infected with the deadly virus because of the infidelity of their wives.

Below are some of the reactions gathered under the terrifying anonymous confession.

@Tobiolaoluwa9 – When God says “Thou shall not fornicate nor commit adultery”… He was saving and caring for humans. Not himself. But we never understood.

@Nichevo_ya – Cheating is dangerous. I advocate against cheating not because of sentimental reasons like Love and vows, but because of real & dangerous consequences such as this one.

@sistereve_ – People that goes by cheating everywhere, normalize faithfulness in your relationship and marriage, so many people are infected through their partners in marriage, one faithful person go marry or dey relationship jejeli, agbako go come jam am, God have mercy.

@NebaNicolas – The way people are talking here, should one even cheat after marriage or in a relationship? Just wondering around, if someone could help me out!!

READ ALSO: Students using their big butt and indecent dressing to snatch our husbands – Married women [Video]