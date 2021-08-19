type here...
Entertainment

Young man videos himself slapping the statue of Kofi B at his graveside

By Qwame Benedict
Kofi B slap
These days everyone especially the youth are doing everything with their power to make sure the trend on social media for reasons best known to them.

A new video we have come across sees one young guy slapping the statue of legendary Highlife artiste Kofi B at his graveside.

In the video, the young man could be heard saying he comes from the same town as the late Kofi B and since he is gone, he should transfer all the knowledge he had in music to him.

Watch the video below:

Check out some reactions below:

sharpafrica_stylist: “Oh E O THIS ONE YOU DID NOT TRY AT ALL ???

princeosei710: “This is totally gyimii it’s not funny at all foolish boy”

prigyei10: “This not supposed to be funny Buh Bruh can’t hold it tf ??”

Frederickokae: “how is this even funny..???????

Source:Ghpage

