A young man from Nigeria has tied the knot with a woman who passes as his great great grandmother.

One Gabriel Aye from Delta State has married his British heartthrob, Kathleen. The wedding ceremony was held at the Ikoyi Registry on Friday, 9th June 2023.

It was followed by a reception at Dublina Resort & Suites, 4th Avenue, G-Close Festac Town, Lagos.

It has been reported that the British woman is over 96 years and has many children and countless great-great-grandchildren.