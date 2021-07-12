type here...
Young man wins big after betting GHC70K on 2020 Euro final

By Qwame Benedict
Shugar Kwame
A Ghanaian netizen identified as Shugar Kwame according to what we gathered is full of excitement after the outcome of the 2020 Euro final between Italy and England.

Shugar Kwame we are informed took a risky decision by staking a bet of GHC 70k on Italy to win at the end of the match.

In a video, the young man was seen driving in a Range Rover. He was heard chatting about his bet.

Watch the video below:

We wonder what at all could make him think of betting a huge amount of money behind a football team knowing anything is possible in this case.

Source:Ghpage

