The court has remanded two people for allegedly stealing from the house of late former Finance Minister John Kumah.

According to the report, some people entered the politician’s house in his absence and made away with some items including iPhone 15, iPad, Laptops, an amount of USD50,000 and others.

It continued that his spouse Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah returned home and saw that their house had been ransacked with the items stolen.

She reported the issue to the police who commenced investigations into the matter and arrested one young man an SHS leaver in possession of the stolen iPhone 15.

Upon his arrest, he told the police that he bought the phone from someone at Kumasi PZ and led the police to the person who sold him the phone and arrested him.

He confirmed selling the phone to the SHS leaver and added that the phone was given to him by another person to be sold.

The other person after getting a hint absconded but the police managed to arrest him and processed all of them before the court.

At the court, their lawyer tried to secure a bail for them but the judge presiding on the case asked that the two be remanded for investigations to continue.

Watch the video below: