Young Nigerian MP beheaded by unknown thugs

In Nigeria, police are probing the beheading of a local MP in the state of Anambra, only a week after gunmen kidnapped him and an assistant.

Over the weekend, Okechukwu Okoye’s disfigured body was discovered, sparking outrage.

The incident was described as nasty, savage, and horrifying by Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo.

He offered a reward for information leading to the capture of the killers.

It’s unclear who carried out the attack.

Officials have blamed the rise in violence in the region on a banned separatist group.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, a separatist movement, have denied any role in recent attacks.

Nnamdi Kanu, the group’s leader, is facing terrorist and treason accusations, which he denies.