type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNigeria NewsYoung Nigerian MP beheaded by unknown thugs
Nigeria News

Young Nigerian MP beheaded by unknown thugs

By Albert
Young Nigerian MP beheaded by unknown thugs
- Advertisement -

In Nigeria, police are probing the beheading of a local MP in the state of Anambra, only a week after gunmen kidnapped him and an assistant.

Over the weekend, Okechukwu Okoye’s disfigured body was discovered, sparking outrage.

The incident was described as nasty, savage, and horrifying by Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo.

He offered a reward for information leading to the capture of the killers.

It’s unclear who carried out the attack.

Officials have blamed the rise in violence in the region on a banned separatist group.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, a separatist movement, have denied any role in recent attacks.

Nnamdi Kanu, the group’s leader, is facing terrorist and treason accusations, which he denies.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 23, 2022
    Accra
    moderate rain
    82.1 ° F
    82.1 °
    82.1 °
    75 %
    2.4mph
    98 %
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News