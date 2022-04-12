- Advertisement -

Social media users on the internet are currently calling for the arrest of some irresponsible parents who have allowed their underage children to marry.

Many of these worried citizens are currently asking if the young supposed pastor will be able to financially take care of the smallish girl he’s about to marry because they both look like teenagers.

Well, looking at the wedding invitation card, it appears the parents of both young lovers are aware of the wedding ceremony because their names are boldly written on it.

Should the wedding be cancelled because they are still young and not fit for marriage yet? Or, maybe they are grown-ups but have the features of teenagers.