Yakubu, a young internet sensation who took over Ghana’s social media space, has died.

According to the report, he died at the hospital after battling for his life. The cause of death is unknown at the moment.

Yakubu rose to fake after a video hit the internet where he was seen in the company of his supposed girlfriend and the next moment was back in tears after a breakup.

Many have mourned the young chap for putting smiles on the faces of Ghanaians during his short time on earth.