type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleYoung sakawa boy reveals the disgusting thing he does to make money
Lifestyle

Young sakawa boy reveals the disgusting thing he does to make money

By Armani Brooklyn
Young sakawa boy reveals the disgusting thing he does to make money
- Advertisement -

It is better to remain poor than to engage in this disgusting bedroom activity every blessed day just to keep up with the elite.

As our elders said, “The excessive love for money is the root of all evil”. A young sakawa boy who has made a fortune from money rituals has confessed to the whole world what he goes through on a daily in order to sustain the wealth he has accumulated.

According to the guy, he has to sleep with three ladies in their menses every blessed day else he will first go mad and eventually die after a couple of months.

Now the big question is, what happens to the menstruating ladies she convinces to sleep with them?

Are their souls used as the medium to sustain his wealth or does nothing bad happen to them afterwards?

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 3, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News