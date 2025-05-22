type here...
Youngman goes viral for marrying an elderly woman

By Armani Brooklyn
Tony and his wife

A video of a young man identified as Victor tying the knot with a woman old enough to be his grandmother is making waves online.

The wedding, which took place in front of joyous friends and family, has left the internet buzzing.

In a viral video, the couple is seen sharing tender kisses and hugs shortly after exchanging their lifelong vows.

Tony and his wife

Dressed elegantly for their special day, the newlyweds radiated happiness and confidence as they celebrated their union.

Amidst loud cheers and applause from guests, the couple proudly displayed their marriage certificate, a symbol of their commitment to each other despite the unconventional age difference.

Many users expressed surprise at the significant age gap, but others praised the couple for following their hearts and defying societal expectations.

Pastor's daughter's trending video

