Lifestyle

Youngman happily flaunts his robotic wife; Says she won’t ask for money or disturb his peace

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A young Nigerian man has stirred massive reactions online after flaunting his robotic wife online.


The young man who has gotten a lot of people talking can be seen in a set of trending pictures spending some time together with his robotic wife as a happy couple.


The yet-to-be-identified man was seen in the first photo playing with the hair of his robotic wife.

And in the second photo, he lovely posed beside her to take the shot.

According to him, he bought his robotic wife for $4,308 which is equivalent to Ghc 48,000.


Below are some of the reactions from social media users who have come across the trending pictures.

@Comfort Comfort wrote, “Why would u buy this for 2M? He should have insisted they give him an African-looking female doll with dark skin, hips, and everything as we normally come”.

@Jimbaba: “Congratulations, no billing, no nagging, no headache, no frustration, no children, no natural communication, no reciprocating kissing, etc “.

@Helena also commented, “Why he come dey expose his wife nakedness???”

@Abiola Alpha: “Baba you don rest, she even get bobs”.

@Ogbeni “This is a pure display of madness!”.

    Source:GHpage

