Actress Beverly Afaglo who lost her properties after a fire razed down her house has closed down the Gofundme account that was created by her colleagues to help her stand her feet.

Yvonne Nelson and former musician Chase created that GoFundMe account and set the target to $20k with the intention of getting people to donate to help Beverly and her family.

In a new video we have come across on social media, Beverly Afaglo Baah has asked that Yvonne Nelson close and pull down the campaign.

According to her, she thanks all those who donated adding that the money gathered which amounted to $1,839 can’t even rent a house.

she is heard in the video saying: “Yvonne Nelson said I want to open a GoFundMe for you. What do you think? I told my management that this is what Yvonne is saying then Management said, why not? People have been calling they want means of support, so if there is something like GoFundMe. Let us go for it. I told my husband, and my husband was against it. Because he is a showbiz personality as well, and he knows how evil the internet is. I went against him and went ahead to do the GoFundMe. Thinking that the love that I was receiving, was going to be the same love that I will receive. But it turned round to hate.”

It would be remembered that few hours after the campaign hit social media, a video of Beverly saying she was rich and has a lot of properties surfaced which got people questioning why someone who claims to be rich would be begging for money.