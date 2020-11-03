Kennedy Agyapong has bitten more than he can chew. Once again Tracey Boakye has come at him, this time rudely insulting him.

The actress and movie producer has in a new video dragged the maverick politician to the gutters by using some unprintable words on him.

Tracey Boakye without respect described Kennedy Agyapong as a fool who has nothing better to himself to talk of anyone.

According to Tracey, the Assin Central’s MP should stop talking and ranting because his(Kennedy’s) anus smells better than his mouth; therefore he should use that to speak.

“…..instead of you wasting saliva whiles speaking, bend down and position your ‘smelly’ anus and flatulate in the air. That smell equals your mouth odour” Tracey said.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Tracy Boakye is sitting on Kennedy Agyapong’s happiness oo ? pic.twitter.com/4aZ6QYOviz — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 3, 2020

This girl is so rude. smh..