Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mante has finally responded to criticism of his office and chided Ghanaian entertainers claiming the creative industry is going defunct.

His recent comment comes on the back of incessant moans by entertainers, especially actors and movie producers in the Kumawood who lament that their sector is dead.

They attribute the digitalization of the evolving film industry to their low patronage as no one now queue to buy compact discs but would stream movies online.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz Thursday morning, Okraku Mantey asserted that all these entertainers are seemingly struggling because they refused to learn and upgrade themselves to meet the changing world.

According to Mark, it is their career that is dying not the entertainment industry because they do not want to seek more knowledge and evolve.

He cited examples of movie producers who are still active in the same industry others are claiming is dead and used them as a yardstick to correct the false notion in public.

The deputy creative arts minister said Shirley Frimpong Manso, Ama K Abebrese and other Ghanaian producers are cashing out with foreign investors and creators because they have learnt the trade and adapted to the change.

He, therefore, advised entertainers to desist from calling the industry dead but rather blame themselves and seek knowledge in reviving their dead career.