Entertainment

Your doom prophecy about NPP won’t manifest – Diana Asamoah tells Owusu Bempah

By Qwame Benedict
Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has taken a swipe at the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah for saying NPP is going to lose the elections.

According to Diana Asamoah, the prophecy by Owusu Bempah is not going to see the light of day because the NPP has done good work in terms of Free SHS and other social interventions.

She continued that Ghanaians are going to look at that and vote for Dr Bawumia to triumph over John Mahama come December 7.

On Rev Owusu Bempah’s prophecy, she stated that even in the Bible King Hezekiah was warned by Prophet Isaiah about his impending death but through prayer, everything changed so that would be the fate of the NPP.

She said: “2 Kings 2:1-7 tells us about how Isaiah prophesied to Hezekiah that he would die. Hezekiah cried out to the Lord to reverse it based on his service to God, and it was reversed; the Lord added 15 more years to his life.

“So the NPP government, including Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and NAPO, will not accept defeat based on our good works like the Free SHS. Any doom prophecy against us will not stand, we will win the 2024 general elections,” she declared in Twi.

Source:GhPage

