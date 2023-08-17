type here...
Entertainment

“Your dress is not nice” – Actress Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson split after he outfit-shamed her

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Our childhood crush, Keke Palmer is now single, again!.

According to People, the American actress and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, have broken up after two years of dating.

“He’s moved on,” a source told the magazine of the fitness instructor.

Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

The news comes after Jackson publicly shamed Palmer, 29, in July for wearing a sexy outfit to an Usher concert.

The “Nope” star who welcomed her first child with her now-ex in February, was seen dancing in a now-viral video while the R&B singer serenaded her during his “My Way” residency in Las Vegas.

Jackson sparked outrage when he subsequently took to Twitter to offer his opinion on his then-girlfriend’s sheer black ensemble.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted.

The personal trainer then doubled down on his critical comments, adding, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

Jackson’s comment was met with plenty of outcry from fans of the “Hustlers” actress, prompting him to briefly deactivate his account and delete photos of them together; however, Palmer remained unbothered.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late,” she captioned a series of snaps from the night of the concert — which she posted on Instagram after his rant.

“I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @ usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!” she went on, notably without acknowledging her beau’s harsh comments.

More recently, Palmer teamed up with Usher, 44, by starring in his “Boyfriend” music video, which premiered Wednesday 16.

