“Your dumsor demo against Mahama was useless” – John Dumelo fires Yvonne Nelson

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has fired colleague Yvonne Nelson’s activism during the tenure of former President Mahama and described it as useless.

According to him, whatever prompted the Yvonne Nelson-led “Dumsor” demo at the time was ill-thought through and did not represent the situation at the time.

Accosting Yvonne Nelson in the studios of Adom FM, John Dumelo pointed fingers accusingly at the actress. He added that she rushed in organizing people to demonstrate against the Mahama government.

In providing an explanation for why he felt the demo was useless, John Dumelo intimated that former President Mahama solved the dumsor menace before leaving office. Therefore, Yvonne Nelson and her colleagues embarked on a fruitless agenda.

“I don’t believe it was required.” Let me explain why. Because the president (then-president John Mahama) promised to fix the problem at the time. That’s what he stated, and he rectified it before leaving. It’s a proven fact.

“I’m sure people were fed up at that point in time when Yvonne spearheaded the march. As a result, they needed to take action. But (ex-President) Mahama has promised to rectify it.”

The Dumsor Demo in 2015 was a demonstration organized by celebrities and spearheaded by Yvonne Nelson to campaign against the erratic supply of power at the time.

The demonstration received nationwide attention with notable celebrities like Prince David Osei, Van Vicker et al taking part in it.

After several years, John Dumelo has described the demo as useless and urged Yvonne Nelson to stage a similar demonstration against the current NPP administration.