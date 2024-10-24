Your Head Like A Wholesale, Try Me And I Will Expose You- Afia Schwar Tells Akufo Addo

In an attempt to buttress her assertions that media personality, Delay is a “Professional whore”, Afia Schwar decided to drag the first gentleman of Ghana, President Akufo Addo.

Speaking during one of her numerous Tiktok lives, Afia Schwar disclosed how she is ever ready to expose any personality who tries to dare drag or fire her.

The self-acclaimed queen of Ghana’s comedy revealed that numerous personalities have skeletons in their cupboards and as someone who has secrets of a lot of personalities, she will be dropping a series of revelations.

Unlike Kwesi Nyantakyi, Afia said that she has all the personalities in Ghana, so no one dates her because whoever does that is going to face her wrath.

She went on to drag the president, as she used the head of the president to insult him, saying “Your head like a wholesale”.

She went on to threaten Akufo Addo that if he tried to legally attack her, she would have no option but to expose the president.