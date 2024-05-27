type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYour husband has been pimping you out - Nana Agradaa goes after...
Entertainment

Your husband has been pimping you out – Nana Agradaa goes after Naana Brown

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Naana-Brown-and-Nana-Agradaa
Naana-Brown-and-Nana-Agradaa

Self-styled Evangelist Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Mama Pat has started a fight with Naana Brown again.

In her new attack, she accused Naana Brown and her husband of being fraudsters who are using Christianity to deceive the public.

According to her, the husband of Naana Brown has been making money out of her by pimping her to other men to sleep with in exchange for cash.

She went on to state that Naana Brown wasn’t called by God to be a preacher but rather forcefully got someone to ordain her as a minister of God so she could use that opportunity to deceive the public.

Nana Agradaa cautioned Naana Brown to be careful because her husband is going to dump her when things pick up for him and he has made enough money from her.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, May 27, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
85.6 ° F
85.6 °
85.6 °
64 %
3mph
38 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways