Self-styled Evangelist Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Mama Pat has started a fight with Naana Brown again.

In her new attack, she accused Naana Brown and her husband of being fraudsters who are using Christianity to deceive the public.

According to her, the husband of Naana Brown has been making money out of her by pimping her to other men to sleep with in exchange for cash.

She went on to state that Naana Brown wasn’t called by God to be a preacher but rather forcefully got someone to ordain her as a minister of God so she could use that opportunity to deceive the public.

Nana Agradaa cautioned Naana Brown to be careful because her husband is going to dump her when things pick up for him and he has made enough money from her.

Watch the video below: