Your husband is chopping ladies left-right-center – McBrown’s best friend disgraces her on live TV (Video)

In a dramatic twist on the latest episode of Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown, a revelation by one of the panellists, has set tongues wagging.

The awkward incident happened when Nana Ama McBrown, made a bold statement regarding her marriage, only for it to be met with an unexpected rebuttal.

During the show, McBrown passionately declared that only her husband, Mr. Maxwell Mensah, has exclusive access to her “engine,” a metaphor for their intimate life.

To emphasize her point, she sang King Paluta’s hit song Makoma, particularly stressing the line “Deefo Ade3 Y3nfa Nkyekye,” which roughly translates to “Don’t share what belongs to the king.”

However, the atmosphere in the studio quickly shifted when Mimi, the panellist in question, seemingly hinted at knowing more than she let on.

In a shocking response, Mimi suggested that Mr Maxwell might not be as faithful as McBrown believes.

Without naming names directly, she implied that McBrown’s “Deefo” might be sharing his affections elsewhere.

-- AD --

Mimi’s insinuation that Mr. Maxwell is allegedly giving out his “joystick for free” left viewers and the studio audience stunned.

This indirect yet potent accusation reignited longstanding rumours that have plagued the couple, with Mr Maxwell being repeatedly linked to various extramarital affairs.

One of the most recent allegations involved Mr. Maxwell and Serwaa Prikles, a prominent Accra socialite and entrepreneur.

Though neither party has publicly addressed these rumours, the persistent whispers have continued to cast a shadow over the otherwise celebrated marriage of Nana Ama McBrown and Mr. Maxwell.