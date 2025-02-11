Your husband wouldn’t have divorced you if you were respectful – Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

Veteran actress, Christiana Awuni has added her two cents to the trending story of Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s public divorce.

In an interview on Max TV, Christian Awumi trolled Counsellor Charlotte Oduor for initially making women in bad marriages feel like bad people.

According to her, Counsellor Charllote Oduor was always attacking women in bad marriages and insisted that they stay with their troublesome husbands.

As we all know, Counsellor Charlotte Oduro always told married women to be respectful and submissive to their husbands.

However, now, her husband has divorced her because she wasn’t as submissive and respectful as she portrayed on the internet.

While ending her submission, Christiana Awuni urged Counsellor Charlotte Oduro to apologise to all women for her false teachings.

