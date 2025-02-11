type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Your husband wouldn’t have divorced you if you were respectful – Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

By Armani Brooklyn
You're husband wouldn't have divorced you if you were respectful - Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

Veteran actress, Christiana Awuni has added her two cents to the trending story of Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s public divorce.

In an interview on Max TV, Christian Awumi trolled Counsellor Charlotte Oduor for initially making women in bad marriages feel like bad people.

According to her, Counsellor Charllote Oduor was always attacking women in bad marriages and insisted that they stay with their troublesome husbands.

READ ALSO: (VIDEO) “Sometimes…” – Counsellor Charllote Oduro speaks as her hubby publilcy divorces her

(VIDEO) "Sometimes..." - Counsellor Charllote Oduro speaks as her hubby publilcy divorces her

As we all know, Counsellor Charlotte Oduro always told married women to be respectful and submissive to their husbands.

However, now, her husband has divorced her because she wasn’t as submissive and respectful as she portrayed on the internet.

While ending her submission, Christiana Awuni urged Counsellor Charlotte Oduro to apologise to all women for her false teachings.

Watch the video below to know more…

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

VIDEO Tears flow as husband of the nurse who burnt to death alongside her 3 kids speaks for the first time

VIDEO: Tears flow as husband of the nurse who burnt to death alongside her 3 kids speaks for the...

PHOTOS Mother arrested for dumping her newborn baby in the gutter

PHOTOS: Mother arrested for dumping her newborn baby in the gutter

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Sad! Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Sad Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

I am no longer an advocate for the Atta-Mills family – Koku Anyidoho

Atta-Mills-and-Koku-Anyidoho

Sad! Last video of nurse who burnt to death alongside her 3 kids in Kumasi surfaces

Nurse
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways