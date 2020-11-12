Actor and parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the NDC John Dumelo has revealed that insults from people on social media no more gets to him these days.

According to John Dumelo, he has been in the entertainment industry for a very long time where people have formulated a lot of negative comments and stories about him in the past.

Now that he is joining politics, he doesn’t see any of those things that would break him down because he is now used to all those things.

He went on to state that, as a leader, such criticisms make you better and therefore he will not begrudge people who criticize him constructively but was quick to add that he will certainly disregard insults.

John Dumelo stated: “I’m coming from the entertainment industry where people make up stories about you so they transition hasn’t been difficult because I’m used to the insults and name calling. I will take constructive criticism but for the insults, I will ignore them.”

The actor is hoping to be elected as an MP to represent the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon. As it stands now, some people have predicted victory for him even before the elections are held.