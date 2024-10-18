Ghanaian broadcast journalist Captain Smart has issued a strong warning to some prominent Ghanaians in the country telling them that their lives are in danger.

According to him, some people in the country are hatching plans to take away the lives of Abedi Pele, Agyin Asare, Sam Korankye Ankrah and a popular man of God in East Legon.

He warned that these people he listed should take his warning seriously because failure to do that meant they would lose their lives.

The Onua TV presenter on his show disclosed that he had earlier warned late deputy finance minister John Kumah of the impending danger to his life but he also took it as a joke and that resulted in his death.

Captain Smart after the death of John Kumah on his TV show alleged that he was killed through poison by some people in the NPP.

