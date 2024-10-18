type here...
GhPageEntertainmentYour lives are in danger - Captain Smart issues warning to Abedi...
Entertainment

Your lives are in danger – Captain Smart issues warning to Abedi Pele, Agyin Asare and others

By Qwame Benedict
Captain-Smart-and-prophets
Captain-Smart-and-prophets

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Captain Smart has issued a strong warning to some prominent Ghanaians in the country telling them that their lives are in danger.

According to him, some people in the country are hatching plans to take away the lives of Abedi Pele, Agyin Asare, Sam Korankye Ankrah and a popular man of God in East Legon.

He warned that these people he listed should take his warning seriously because failure to do that meant they would lose their lives.

The Onua TV presenter on his show disclosed that he had earlier warned late deputy finance minister John Kumah of the impending danger to his life but he also took it as a joke and that resulted in his death.

Captain Smart after the death of John Kumah on his TV show alleged that he was killed through poison by some people in the NPP.

Watch the video below:

author avatar
Qwame Benedict
Qwame Benedict is an entertainment editor at GhPage.com, He has a Degree in Public Administration and Information Studies from the University of Ghana. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates back to 2015 when he was writing for the now-defunct EnterGhana.com. He also got the chance to write for K-Hitz radio before joining GhPage in 2017.
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, October 18, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
81.2 ° F
81.2 °
81.2 °
75 %
3.3mph
100 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
83 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways