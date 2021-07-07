- Advertisement -

Self-styled relationship expert and sex coach, Blessing Okoro has urged women not to fault their men when they fail to last longer in bed.

According to her, some women have sweet vajayjay’s which are irresistible, hence their men cannot control the pleasure they derive from it during sexual intercourse.

Speaking in one of her controversial videos shared on her Instagram page, Blessing Okoro asserted that it’s one of the reasons why some men come quickly in bed.

She said: “Ladies you don’t have to always blame your man for being a 2mins man. Most times it’s your fault. It’s not a health issue, it’s your fault. The problem is that you’re too sweet.”

