Your Moda! I am too clean- Shatta Wale fires Ghanaians over fraud allegations

By Mzta Churchill

Dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale has finally reacted to reports that he is into fraud following his display of luxuries.

The dancehall musician has fired shots at Ghanaians who have leveled allegations against him that he is into fraud.

Speaking in a self recorded video, Shatta Wale insulted his critics and their mothers, stating that there is no iota of truth in the speculations.

Shatta noted that Ghanaians are pointing hands at him because he is living the life their favorite musicians could not live.

