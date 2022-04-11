type here...
GhPageNews'Your mother, children will die' -Nana Tornado curses Afia Schwarzenegger
‘Your mother, children will die’ -Nana Tornado curses Afia Schwarzenegger

By Lizbeth Brown
Nana Tornado angrily speaking
Nana Tornado has descended heavily on Afia Schwarzenegger for attacking Mzbel in her latest interview with Zionfelix.

In a fast trending video, Nana Tornado berated Afia Schwarzenegger for saying she will rejoice when Mzbel dies because she hates her with passion.

Nana Tornado stated that Mzbel is oblivious and unperturbed about Afia Schwar’s hatred for her.

He further rubbished claims that Mzbel blackmailed former president John Mahama as Afia Schwar feels guilty for turning her back on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and is looking for an opportunity to go back.

The controversial actor hurled insults at the comedienne and also wished death upon Afia Schwar’s mother and her three children.

ALSO READ: Afia Schwar jubilates over Nana Tornado & Mzbel’s beef

Watch the video below;

Some netizens have shared their sentiments about Afia Schwarzenegger’s statement about Mzbel and Nana Tornado’s reply.

Read some comments below;

Yaa Kwafoa stated; “Afia your JEALOUSY for Mzbel is really obvious on your face and your whole body shows. She really wants to go back to NDC and this is all psychological way of getting sympathy from NDC”.

snazzyexclusive wrote; “AFIA ….may God have mercy on you. Still finding a Word to describe you”.

itz_akuaaaaa added; “The only problems we have in this country are these two people, let’s just fix a day for them to fight”.

funkebade_7 had this to say; “Bitter soul”.

Berma Yaw commented; “What a counter from tornado ?”

    Source:Ghpage

