“Your mother is the one doing you” – GH prophet tells female church member

Pastor and female church member

A Ghanaian prophet has stirred intense debate by making a startling revelation about a female church member and her biological mother.

In the viral clip, the prophet alleged that the young woman’s mother was the source of her struggles in life.

He went further to claim that the woman’s mother had spiritual knowledge about her late father’s death, branding her as “spiritually evil.”

Pastor and female church member

The controversial preacher also issued a stern warning by advising the lady never to allow her daughter to visit her grandmother, claiming there was an evil plot against the child.

“You must not get close to your mother until I spiritually fortify you,” the prophet cautioned, insisting that failure to heed his advice could endanger both the lady and her child.

The revelation has since attracted mixed reactions on social media, with some defending the prophet’s spiritual authority,.

While others have criticised his claims as divisive and potentially damaging to family relationships.

