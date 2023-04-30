“Your mother” – Stonebwoy slams Shatta Wale for claiming ‘dancehall king’

Stonebwoy has slammed longtime rival Shatta Wale for claiming and holding onto the “Dancehall King” title.

The “Putuu” sent shots to the SM President, who stated that his body of work clearly puts him ahead of any artist in Ghana and therefore is deserving of the enviable title.

Stonebwoy’s rather bold and audacious assertion comes on the back of the successful release of his album, “The 5th Dimension,” and the global reception it has received.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Speaking at the party at Polo Beach on Saturday night to celebrate his album, Stonebwoy indirectly used unprintable words on Shatta Wale for claiming the “Dancehall King” title.

According to him, anybody who claims to be the ‘Dancehall King’ is living in a fool’s paradise. He went to send missiles to the camp of the Shatta Movement.

Stonebwoy insulting SHATTA WALE again smh, masa go way Wale no go give you free hype again pic.twitter.com/BIBsqiFhzw — RP JAY WAP ????? (@jayden_wap) April 29, 2023

Shatta Wale has always claimed to be the “Dancehall King,” and although many have stated that Stonebwoy’s 5th Dimension album lacks true dancehall vibes, he has stated emphatically that without him, there’s no other King of Dancehall.