“Your mouth like a pig” – Delay fires back at Afia Schwar (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
For the past few days, Afia Schwar has been hollering on the internet like a wounded lion after Chairman Wontumi picked her former boss (Delay) over her to host a program on his Wontumi FM.

After Delay was officially unveiled, Afia Schwar took to the internet to subtly alleged that Chairman Wontumi tried to use money to get into her legs but she refused to give him such pleasure reason he picked Delay just to make her jealous.

She also poured all manner of unprintable words on Chairman Wontumi although she refused to directly mention his name because of the repercussions that might follow.

Well, Delay who has obviously seen and heard Afia Schwar’s insults and indirect slaps on her equally replied to her tantrums.

Whiles speaking on her show on Wontumi FM, Delay unequivocally stated that she’s ever ready to match Afia Schwar boot for boot.

She knocked Afia Schwar by comparing her big mouth to that of a pig and after warning her not to bite more than she can chew.

Delay and Afia Schwar became sworn enemies after the latter left the former’s camp due to some internal wrangling and accusations of cheating.

They have never seen eye-to-eye ever after and have been jabbing each other with every opportunity that presents itself.

    Source:GHpage

