Your old face, you’re full of jealousy and date only low-class ladies – Angry Sarkodie disses Shatta Wale basabasa (Video)

Evidently, the long-standing beef between Shatta Wale and Sarkodie is not ending anytime soon and the two heavy-weight musicians will keep throwing shades at each other even in their graves.

As we all know, Sarkodie is a naturally reserved person and hardly hits back at his attackers.

But the same can’t be said about Shatta Wale who even goes to the extent of roping innocent people into his beefs with others.

In his verse on Jay Bhad’s spanking new song dubbed hate, Sarkdoe decided to go all out to land a series of jabs on Shatta Wale just like he did on his ‘Advice’ song years ago.

According to Sarkodie whose anger could be felt in his voice, Shatta Wale is full of jealousy and always thinking about how to bring others down.

As stated by the rap King Kong, Shatta Wale is all about fame while he’s about the money in the music industry.

He continued that none of the ladies Shatta Wale dates is his type because he’s a top-tier man, unlike the self-styled dancehall king.

The award-winning rapper further added that Shatta has forcefully grown because of needless insults and a bitter heart.

Watch the video below to know more…

Shatta Wale will certainly react to Sarkodie’s fresh attacks on him very soon and it would be another bloodshed beef between them.