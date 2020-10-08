Your real wife would kill you if you go ahead and marry Chioma – Kemi Olunloyo tells Davido

- Advertisement -

Investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo who happens to be a thown in the flesh on musician Davido is back again this time around she has issued a warning to the OBO boss.

Readers would recall that Davido some days ago in an interview revealed that he had plans to marry his girlfriend and baby mama Chioma but due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus they had to cancel plans for their wedding.

According to him, they might decide to marry before the end of the year or might choose to reschedule it to next year.

But Kemi Olunloyo in responding to Davido has stated that if he knows what is better for him, he wouldn’t even dream of marrying Chioma.

Controversial Kemi revealed that Hermadine who Kemi claims to be the real wife of Davido would behead him so he go ahead with plans to get married to Chioma.

“Davido no need to shout. If you dare, pls MARRY CHIOMA ROWLAND NOW. Heard your fans said I won’t sleep for a week.

“FEM that ideaShushing face Hermadine Salman-Adekeke will BEHEAD you! Fear that padlock. I have your marriage certificate. You’re already married naw?”

See screenshot of her post below:

Kemi has been on the neck of Davido and his family for years now dropping allegation about the family.