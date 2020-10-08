type here...
GhPage Entertainment Your real wife would kill you if you go ahead and marry...
Entertainment

Your real wife would kill you if you go ahead and marry Chioma – Kemi Olunloyo tells Davido

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Your real wife would kill you if you go ahead and marry Chioma - Kemi Olunloyo tells Davido
Kemi Olunolo-Davido
- Advertisement -

Investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo who happens to be a thown in the flesh on musician Davido is back again this time around she has issued a warning to the OBO boss.

Readers would recall that Davido some days ago in an interview revealed that he had plans to marry his girlfriend and baby mama Chioma but due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus they had to cancel plans for their wedding.

According to him, they might decide to marry before the end of the year or might choose to reschedule it to next year.

But Kemi Olunloyo in responding to Davido has stated that if he knows what is better for him, he wouldn’t even dream of marrying Chioma.

Controversial Kemi revealed that Hermadine who Kemi claims to be the real wife of Davido would behead him so he go ahead with plans to get married to Chioma.

“Davido no need to shout. If you dare, pls MARRY CHIOMA ROWLAND NOW. Heard your fans said I won’t sleep for a week.

“FEM that ideaShushing face Hermadine Salman-Adekeke will BEHEAD you! Fear that padlock. I have your marriage certificate. You’re already married naw?”

See screenshot of her post below:

Kemi has been on the neck of Davido and his family for years now dropping allegation about the family.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, October 8, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
74 %
2.5mph
40 %
Thu
82 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News