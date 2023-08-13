type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews“Your son is making us suffer” – Students slap head of Akuffo...
News

“Your son is making us suffer” – Students slap head of Akuffo Addo’s father (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A group of school kids have disrespected the father of Akufo-Addo, Edward Akuffo Addo at a Library inaugurated and named after him few days ago.

In a video trending on social media, the students could be seen slapping the head of a statue in a library.

The statue is that of Edward Akuffo, the late father of President Akufo-Addo.

As they slapped the statue they yelled “Wo ba no ama y3 br3” which translates to English as “your son is making us suffer”.

The Edward Akuffo Library is located at Adenta Frafraha and it was named after the former Chief Justice and Ceremonial President of Ghana.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Watch the video here

TODAY

Sunday, August 13, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
4.5mph
40 %
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways