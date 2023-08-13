“Your son is making us suffer” – Students slap head of Akuffo Addo’s father (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A group of school kids have disrespected the father of Akufo-Addo, Edward Akuffo Addo at a Library inaugurated and named after him few days ago.

In a video trending on social media, the students could be seen slapping the head of a statue in a library.

The statue is that of Edward Akuffo, the late father of President Akufo-Addo.

As they slapped the statue they yelled “Wo ba no ama y3 br3” which translates to English as “your son is making us suffer”.

The Edward Akuffo Library is located at Adenta Frafraha and it was named after the former Chief Justice and Ceremonial President of Ghana.

