Your timing was very bad- King Asu B tells Hajia4Real

A versatile Ghanaian professional whose career encompasses journalism, vlogging & blogging, Barima Kwaku Asubonteng known widely on screen as King Asu B has sent a piece of advice to Hajia4Real, also known as I work very hard for my money.

Speaking on the recent episode of Rash Hour aired on Gh Page on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, King Asu B praised Hajia4Real for her smartness.

King Asu B stated that it was a great move by the musician to do something to become a topic of online discussion following his predicaments.

However, King Asu B advised that the timing of the ex-convict was very bad.

According to King Asu B, the period the ex convict released her song was a period where Rev. Obofour and Despite had taken over the social media.

He noted that it became so tough for Hajia4Real to be heard because the aforementioned duo had already taken all the attention.

