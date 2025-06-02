type here...
Entertainment

Your timing was very bad- King Asu B tells Hajia4Real

By Mzta Churchill

A versatile Ghanaian professional whose career encompasses journalism, vlogging & blogging, Barima Kwaku Asubonteng known widely on screen as King Asu B has sent a piece of advice to Hajia4Real, also known as I work very hard for my money.

Speaking on the recent episode of Rash Hour aired on Gh Page on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, King Asu B praised Hajia4Real for her smartness.

King Asu B stated that it was a great move by the musician to do something to become a topic of online discussion following his predicaments.

However, King Asu B advised that the timing of the ex-convict was very bad.

READ ALSO: Special Prosecutor declares Ken Ofori Attah WANTED- More details

According to King Asu B, the period the ex convict released her song was a period where Rev. Obofour and Despite had taken over the social media.

He noted that it became so tough for Hajia4Real to be heard because the aforementioned duo had already taken all the attention.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/197tasbZuf/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I am not happy about the Cedi appreciation- actor Longface

Special Prosecutor declares Ken Ofori Attah WANTED- More details

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, June 2, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Netizens call for the dismissal of female student in Legon car video

Legon Car Video

Tamale: Two ladies fight over a man

Tamale Ladies

Househelp slowly poisons her boss

Househelp 2
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways