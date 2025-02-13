Your trolls and insults mean nothing to me – Serwaa Amihere

type here...
Nana Romeo of Accra FM was left impressed as broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere confidently dismissed online critics during an interview.

“Your trolls and insults mean nothing to me,” she declared, underlining her resilience in the face of negativity.

Known for her articulate and fearless style, Serwaa addressed the ongoing online criticism head-on, emphasizing that such remarks do not impact her personal or professional growth.

Her powerful statement resonated with fans and fellow media figures, who applauded her for standing firm against baseless attacks.

As social media remains a battleground for opinions, her response serves as a timely reminder to focus on positivity and progress. Her inspiring words uplift all and sundry.

