“Your words are hurtful, I’m doing my best as a single mother” – Kim lashes out at Kanye in heated argument

Kim Kardashian has reacted angrily to Kanye West’s criticism of her allowing their daughter North West to use TikTok.

Kanye posted on Instagram on Friday, Feb. 4, to express his displeasure with his 8-year-old daughter’s use of TikTok.

He shared a screenshot of North taken from TikTok and wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

Kim Kardashian has responded on Instagram.

In her statement, she stated that Kanye’s constant attacks on her hurt her more than any TikTok North could.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more hurtful than any TikTok North could create,” she wrote.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she continued.

“From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”