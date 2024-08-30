You’re 31 but dating a 38-year-old woman – Ghanaians troll Medikal over his relationship with Eazzy

Ghanaians on the internet are currently trolling Medikal after Eazzy publicly revealed for the first time that they are dating.

Eazzy unveiled her newly found romantic affair with Medikal through a picture she shared on her socials.

In the photo that has since gone viral on social media, Eazzy was wearing a long brown coat with a black crop top while Medikal was dressed like a rapper as usual.

The picture follows after the long-standing rumours that the two were secretly dating.

Reacting to the photos, some social media users have opined that Medika is too young to be dating a 38-year-old woman.

According to these critics, there are a lot of young ladies in the entertainment industry for the rapper to date yet she chose an older woman just like Sister Derby.

Netizens Reactions…

@fawogyimiiko – Medikal nso akwadaaa ketewaa na wop3 mbrewa tw3 saaa nu eeii

@Pecunious999 – MDK should have waited a lil so he heals himself from the previous relationship. Naturally it’s not ideal to jump into relationship few months after a breakup.

@mr___rii – This guy then chopping love for elevator inside. Ayooo