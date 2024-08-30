type here...
GhPageNewsYou're 31 but dating a 38-year-old woman - Ghanaians troll Medikal over...
News

You’re 31 but dating a 38-year-old woman – Ghanaians troll Medikal over his relationship with Eazzy

By Armani Brooklyn
Eazzy

Ghanaians on the internet are currently trolling Medikal after Eazzy publicly revealed for the first time that they are dating.

Eazzy unveiled her newly found romantic affair with Medikal through a picture she shared on her socials.

In the photo that has since gone viral on social media, Eazzy was wearing a long brown coat with a black crop top while Medikal was dressed like a rapper as usual.

The picture follows after the long-standing rumours that the two were secretly dating.

Medikal and Eazzy

Reacting to the photos, some social media users have opined that Medika is too young to be dating a 38-year-old woman.

According to these critics, there are a lot of young ladies in the entertainment industry for the rapper to date yet she chose an older woman just like Sister Derby.

Netizens Reactions…

@fawogyimiiko – Medikal nso akwadaaa ketewaa na wop3 mbrewa tw3 saaa nu eeii

-- AD --

@Pecunious999 – MDK should have waited a lil so he heals himself from the previous relationship. Naturally it’s not ideal to jump into relationship few months after a breakup.

@mr___rii – This guy then chopping love for elevator inside. Ayooo

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, August 30, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
74 %
5.4mph
100 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways