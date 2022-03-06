type here...
“You’re a big fool” – Ayisha Modi exposes Diamond Appiah for scamming her of an East-Legon land (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Ayisha Modi has taken to the internet to expose her former bestie Diamond Appiah for allegedly scamming her of an East-Legon land.

According to Ayisha Modi, she paid Diamond Appiah 95,000 dollars for land in East Legon but she hasn’t received the papers of the land because investigations have revealed that she (Diamond) is not the owner of the land.

In a hot video that has since gone viral, angry Ayisha Modi blasted Diamond Appiah for destroying the trust she had for her and also selling the land to her at a very exorbitant price.

Ayisha Modi who sounded very paid and disappointed throughout the video, Diamond Appiah is an evil person who always has a track under her sleeves to outsmart naive people.

It is yet another year and these internet clout chasers have begun another episode of their online back & forth banter.

    Source:GHpage

    Sunday, March 6, 2022
