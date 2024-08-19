type here...
You're a big lair – Nana Yeboah goes raw on Dr Likee as he gives it to him wotowoto – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
You're a big lair - Nana Yebah goes raw on Dr Likee as he gives it to him wotowoto - Video

Controversial Kumawood actor, Nana Yeboah, has called out Dr Likee for supposedly lying about exiting the skit-making industry.

Recall that recently, Dr Likee firmly stated that he was preparing to say goodbye to skit-making during an interview with Papa J.

As stated by Dr Likee in the course of the interview, he no longer finds joy in acting due to the stress and backbiting associated with the industry.

Expressing his frustrations, Dr Likee shared that he has become the enemy of many producers because he no longer has the time to be on their sets.

This, he said, has led to his decision to retire from acting in other people’s productions.

Well, Nana Yeboah who’s in the same production team with Dr Likee has come out to dismiss the latter’s statement.

According to Nana Yeboah, this isn’t the first time Dr Likee has vowed to leave the skit-making industry.

Going forward, Nana Yeboah stated that Dr Likee can never stop acting because that’s what feeds, clothes and shelters him.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

