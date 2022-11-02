Highly opinionated Kumchacha who earlier claimed in an interview on OKAY FM just two days ago that he has fallen in love with Diana Asamoah and wants to marry her has made a sharp U-turn concerning his decision.

Speaking in a recent interview on Angel FM, Kumchacha rubbished all the claims Diana Asamoah made on UTV that he tried to sabotage her during her days at Rainbow Radio.

According to Kumchacha, Diana Asamoah is a terrible lair because he never tried to do such a thing.

He continued that Diana Asamoah seems to harbour some sort of hatred towards him because he has never wronged her and has tried as much as possible to have a cordial relationship.

He quoted Proverbs 9:13 to describe Diana Asamoah as a foolish woman who knows nothing aside from talking and making silly comments.

Kumchacha additionally advised Diana Asamoah to stop listening to the people in his circle who are advising her to beef him because it will be bloody if he strikes back.

Kumchacha and Diana Asamoah’s feud started after the man of God started constructively criticising the gospel diva for now learning the ways of slay queens.

Diana Asamoah used to vehemently speak against makeup, wigs, and woman wearing trousers but she now does all of these.

