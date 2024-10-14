You’re a liar & a small boy – Rev Owusu Bempah replies to Wontumi’s threats

Rev Owusu Bempah has finally replied to Chairman Wontumi’s threats that he will make him experience his ‘smoothness level’ if he ever steps foot in Kumasi.

This threat from the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Party Chairman follows after the man of God alleged that the NPP was behind his infamous arrest years ago.

Speaking to his congregation weeks ago, the outspoken pastor revealed disturbing details of his encounter with the police and expressed his disappointment in President Akufo-Addo for not seeking his side of the story.

Rev. Owusu Bempah, known for his fiery sermons and close ties to high-profile political figures, claimed that his life was threatened under the direct orders of IGP Dampare.

Chairman Wontumi replied and maintained that the NPP had no hand in his arrest.

He also alleged that Dr Bawumia visited Rev Owusu Bempah to receive his blessings and after the prayer, the man of God declared the NPP’s presidential aspirant as the next president of the Republic.

Well, Rev Owusu Bempah has dismissed Rev Owusu Bempah’s allegations.

According to him, Dr Bawumia has never visited his house for any kind or form of blessing.

Speaking to his church, he bragged that he’s a Bantama boy and there’s nothing Wontumi can do to him if he visits Kumasi.

