You’re a liar – Rev Obofour finally replies Okatakyie Afrifa over NDC affiliation saga

Rev Obofour has replied to Okatakyie Afrifa’s wild allegations that he’s a secret member of the opposition NDC party.

Just a day ago, Okatakyie Afrifa accused the founder and general overseer of Annionted Palace Chapel of belonging to the NDC party.

As alleged by Okatakyie Afrifa, all the pastors who met John Mahama about a week ago are all secret members of the NDC.

As we all know, the gathering brought together some known ‘controversial’ men of God who are known for predicting elections in the country.

Notable among them is the Head Pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah.

Despite his ‘spiritual role’ in helping then Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to win the presidency, Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah has prophesied that Mr John Dramani Mahama will win the 2024 presidential election after he meets with him today.

Reacting to Okatakyie Afrifa’s accusations, Rev Obofour has disassociated himself from the NDC party.

-- AD --

According to Rev Obofour, he honoured John Mahama’s invitation because he’s a citizen who pays taxes as well as electricity tariffs.

Rev Obofour also debunked Okatakyie Afrifa’s claims that the pastors met to work against Dr Bawumia’s presidency because he’s a Muslim.