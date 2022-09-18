type here...
Entertainment
Big Akwes clashes with Arnold Asamoah Baidoo on UTV

By Albert
Big Akwes clashes with Arnold Asamoah Baidoo on UTV
On the United Showbiz last night Kumawood actor Big Akwes berated entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah Baidoo.

According to him, Arnold had disrespected him and he would not allow sliding.

Venting his frustration on the show which was hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, Big Akwes did not mince words when he pointed fingers at Arnold and called him names.

He insisted that he would not sit aloof for a ‘small boy” like Arnold to disrespect him and go scot-free.

“Why should I greet you for disrespecting me? You as a small boy insulted me on the Akwasi Aboagye show over an issue I had with Lil Win.”

Big Akwes threatened to punch Arnold in the face.

“I am 15 years older than Arnold. If you will dare me, I will punch you in the face,” he agitated.

Narrating the reason for his outburst, Big Akwes said he called out Lil Win for showing off at funerals and posing as rich.

However, when the issue came up for discussion on the radio, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo insulted him, which he would never tolerate.

