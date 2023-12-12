“You’re all jealous because God gave me a good and intelligent husband” – Agradaa drags critics (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Evangelist Mama Pat has made known her displeasure to some people she counted as sisters and friends during her recent teachings at her church.

The recently wedded wife showed her displeasure on how some people she trusted with certain informations concerning her marriage went behind her to pollute and destroy things unbeknownst to her.

According to her, some people are not with the fact that she’s gotten married to Pastor Asiamah, her junior pastor and are poised to see the marriage come to dust but the living God she serves will not make that suffice.

Mama Pat went on to heap praises on her husband for being a good, loving and caring husband who understands her in and out and can also sign a signature.

She added that people wanted her to stay in her previous marriage so that she can die but her God saved her and gave her a second chance to sweetness.

