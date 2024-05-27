type here...
GhPageNews
News

You’re bitter and jealous – Sally Mann lashes and goes raw on Mcbrown over Empress Gifty (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
You're bitter and jealous - Sally Mann lashes and goes raw on Mcbrown over Empress Gifty (Video)

Entertainment critic, Sally Mann, who has always criticised Nana Ama Mcbrown has lashed out at the actress-turned-TV presenter again.

During an appearance on Power FM, highly opinionated Sally Man fumed at Mcbrown for publicly displaying her disdain for UTV’s upcoming cooking show that will be hosted by Empress Gifty.

According to Sally Mann, Mcbrown is now grinding her teeth because she knows well that UTV’s U Cook show to be hosted by Empress Gifty will overshadow her Mcbrown’s Kitchen.

Sharing her disappointment in Mcbrown, Sally Mann additionally alleged that Empress Gifty personally called to brief her about her new gig at UTV before it was publicised.

During the phone conversation, Sally Mann claims she told Empress Gifty point blank that Mcbrown was going to be pissed about her decision to be used as a tool by UTV to compete against her.

However, she wished her well because she’s optimistic her show will overshadow Mcbrown’s kitchen once it starts airing.

Source:GHpage

