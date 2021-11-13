- Advertisement -

Fella Makafui has gushed over her daughter and expressed her undying love for her little bundle of joy, Island Frimpong, in a post sighted on social media.

The actress cum entrepreneur, who just stepped into a new phase in her life, stated categorically that her daughter is so lucky to have rich parents like her and Medikal.

She made this statement following the acquisition of a plush mansion couple with her hubby which they named after their beautiful daughter. The house which reportedly costs $200,000 has a customized pool, beautiful compound and a luxurious living room.

In a post sighted online, the actress mentioned that her daughter Island has brought so many blessings to them, promising young Island that she will never lack as far as she and Medikal are around.

”Not to brag but my daughter is so blessed to have parents like us!! Island you brought blessings to us !! We will go all out for you!! My daughter, you will never lack and that’s on God,” she wrote on social media.