Afia Schwar who was part of the celebrities who seriously campaigned for Nana Addo ahead of the 2022s general elections has publicly called out Nana Addo for gross mismanagement.

According to Afia Schwar, she still can’t believe her eyes that Nana Addo is sitting idle and unconcerned while Ghana is gradually turning into a failed state.

Speaking in an explosive video, the comedienne angrily fumed at Akufo-Addo’s ‘nonchalant’ response to the cry of citizens despite the never-ending cries day and night both on the internet and in real life.

Emphasizing what she believes is the price for ‘stubborn leaders’, Afia Schwarzenegger said the president will suffer a bad end to his reign, just like King Nebuchadnezzar in the bible did.

In a part of the video, she also quizzed Nana Addo if he would have ever become a president if ex-president Kuffour mismanaged the state just like he’s currently doing

She fiercely said;

“Is it the case that you have turned a deaf ear to Ghanaians because you are leaving? Why have your ears become as hard as cow hide? When Nebuchadnezzar hardened his heart, he ended up in the bushes. Stubbornness will drive you out of the palace and you will end up in the bushes.

“Ghanaians said I should ask you what the Agric minister is still doing in office. We are still importing Yam, plantain, eggs, tomatoes, pepper, goat and others. Is it the case that the Russian-Ukraine war hasn’t affected the economy of Burkina Faso? Would you have been here if Kufuor acted the way you are doing? You are destroying the country and destroying the party,”

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar is not the only celebrity who campaigned for Nana Addo who has come out to constructively criticize the government.

Both Prince David Osei and Samini have also heatedly blasted Nana Addo for his gross incompetence.

